UN Resident Coordinator praised Kazakhstan's national and international initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Kazakhstan Mr. Norimasa Shimomura shared his thoughts on Kazakhstan's initiative to transform the organization at the meeting with Ms Gulshara Abdykalikova, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Astana on Thursday.

Mr. Shimomura said Kazakhstan is doing a lot both on national and international levels at the onset of the meeting, lauding recently launched five institutional reforms and the National Plan ‘100 specific steps' as well as President's Nazarbayev proposal to transform the UN.



According to Mr. Shimomura, President Nazarbayev's initiative to transform the UN is very practical. "The organization was founded in the 20th century, the world at that time was different as well as the rules of the game. But today, as Nursultan Nazarbayev said, the world is changing and the UN should also be transformed," the UN Resident Coordinator stressed.



For her part, Ms Abdykalikova touched upon Kazakhstan's bid to become the UN Security Council non-permanent member in 2017-2018. She said that if Kazakhstan is chosen to sit on the UNSC, it will make even greater contribution to solution of the problems the humanity faces today and attract attention of the international community to the problems of the Central Asian region.