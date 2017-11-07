UN says 2017 might be among the warmest years on record

BERLIN. KAZINFROM This year is on its way to becoming one among the three warmest years - at par with 2015 and just behind 2016 - recorded until now, according to a report released on Monday by the World Meteorological Organization of the United Nations, EFE reports.

The report says some of the effects of climate change this year includes devastating hurricanes, floods, heat waves and droughts, and warns of a spike in long-term indicators of global warming such as emission of polluting gases and rise in sea levels.