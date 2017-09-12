UN says 370,000 Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh in the last 2 weeks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The United Nations on Tuesday estimated that 370,000 Rohingyas had fled to Bangladesh in the last two weeks, escaping from the most recent wave of violence in Myanmar, EFE News Agency reports.

Leonard Doyle, the spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, said at a press conference that the data was based on the latest report released by the Inter Sector Coordination Group, a group based in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where most of the refugees are staying.