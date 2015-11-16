ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon welcomes Kazakh President's initiative on establishment of the International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects in Astana.

As a press release of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament reads, "in his recent messages to the Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, Ban Ki-moon thanked Kazakhstan for its support of the UN in sustainable development issues." "I welcome Kazakhstan's constant support in promotion of the New Agenda in the field of sustainable development up to 2030 and in resolution of the climate change problem," the Senate press service quotes the UN Sec Gen. Ban Ki-moon expressed gratitude to President Nursultan Nazarbayev on initiating the establishment of the International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects in Astana. The idea was put forward by the Head of State during the General Debates at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The UN Sec Gen thanked also Kazzym-Zhomart Tokayev for warm congratulations on the UN's 70th anniversary as well as for publications and addresses in Kazakhstani and foreign mass media in support of the Organization. "I am grateful to you for your adherence to promotion of our general mission in peace, sustainable development and human rights issues. The timeless values of the UN Charter must remain our target. Our common obligation is to "unite our forces," the statement reads.