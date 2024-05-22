UN Secretary General António Guterres to attend SCO Summit in Astana

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, for a farewell courtesy call upon the completion of his tenure as Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Secretary-General congratulated Rakhmetullin on his appointment as the First Deputy Minister, noting his significant contribution to joint efforts within the framework of achieving common goals, as well as his overall contribution to the work of Organization.

Moreover, the Secretary-General emphasized the role of the President of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as a leader of the state pursuing an effective and balanced foreign policy, adding that Kazakhstan is invariably associated with Peace.

Additionally, António Guterres confirmed his participation in the Council of Heads of State of SCO Members, which will be held on July 3-4 in Astana. The visit will occur within the framework of the Secretary-General's visit to Central Asia.

Taking this opportunity, Rakhmetullin expressed his gratitude to the Secretary-General for his continued support of Kazakhstan at the highest level and noted the invaluable contribution of the Secretary-General to global issues of peace and development.

In conclusion, the First Deputy Minister assured the Secretary-General that the joint efforts to further expand practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations would continue at a new and higher level.