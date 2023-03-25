UN Secretary General appreciates Kazakhstan’s efforts in achieving SDGs

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova met with UN Secretary General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York, Kazinform refers to the Ministry’s press service.

The Minister, who leads the Kazakh delegation at the UN Water Conference, told the UN Secretary General about the country’s plans in the sphere of sustainable water management. António Guterres highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts noting the country’s active position in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the meeting the sides also debated Kazakhstan’s initiative to create the UN Center for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.