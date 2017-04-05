UN Secretary-General calls on to back Astana Process

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM At the session of international Syria donor conference the UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on the conflicting parties to leave disagreements and help to resolve the conflict, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

Addressing to the Syrian people and all who suffered from the Syrian conflict he stated that the UN supports them and counts on the end of the conflict and "alleviating the suffering of so many innocent people".

"It means cessation of fire. It means that the efforts suggested in Astana must be fulfilled and all of us must support them. But, above all, it requires political solution and negotiations between Syrians upon regional and international support", Guterres said highlighting the importance of Geneva negotiations under aegis of the United Nations.

He noted that "serious efforts require united support from everyone", while "in this war no one wins but everyone loses".

As a reminder, a two-day international Syria donor conference started on Tuesday in Brussels. The forum "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region" is attended by 70 delegations including the European Union, countries of the region, the UN, major Syria donors and NGOs.