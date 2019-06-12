UN Secretary General congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres held telephone talks, the Kazakh President's press service reports.

António Guterres congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his landslide victory in the presidential election.



The UN Secretary General wished the Head of State success expressing confidence that his activity as the President of Kazakhstan would focus on ensuring people's welfare and unity.



Besides, the parties debated bilateral cooperation issues and agenda of the global organization.