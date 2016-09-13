EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:43, 13 September 2016 | GMT +6

    UN Secretary-General extends greetings for Eid Al Adha

    None
    None
    UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon wished all Muslims around the world a blessed and peaceful Eid Al Adha.

    “Eid Al Adha is a celebration of sacrifice for the common good, family and community, and compassion and solidarity with the least amongst us,” said Mr. Ban in a video message for the occasion.

    “At a time when societies face complex challenges – violent conflict, displacement, division – let us draw on our common humanity to build a better world for all,” he added.

    Similarly, in a separate message, Tadamichi Yamamoto, Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan and the head of the UN mission in the country (UNAMA) also extended his best wishes on the occasion.

    “Eid Al Adha is a time of peace, which Afghans richly deserve,” said Mr. Yamamoto, in anews release issued yesterday by the Mission.

    “The UN remains a committed partner and supporter of Afghans in their efforts to achieve stability, prosperity and a lasting peace,” he noted, expressing hope that all Afghans will be able to celebrate the occasion with family and friends.

     

    Tags:
    UN Holidays Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!