UN Security Council Members commend Kazakhstan's commitment to non-proliferation

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - UN Security Council Members commended Kazakhstan's historic decision to remove nuclear weapons from its territory and shut down the nuclear test site at the Council's meeting today, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, its Chairman President Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan considered its election as a non-permanent member and today's Presidency in the UN Security Council as a sign of trust of the international community to our country and our peaceful policy.



"As the first state from Central Asia in this noble mission we have become the voice of the countries of our region in this important body of the global organization," said President Nazarbayev giving the floor to UN Secretary General António Guterres.



Secretary General Guterres thanked the Republic of Kazakhstan for convening the timely debate and also thanked President Nazarbayev for his personal leadership on the vital issues of world free of weapons of mass destruction and global non-proliferation regime.



President of Poland Andrzej Duda who was personally invited by his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev to the debate also took the floor at the meeting.



"Let me start by thanking the Kazakh Presidency for organizing this high-level debate on such an important and relevant topic," he said. "It shows your long-lasting commitment to the non-proliferation efforts. Kazakhstan's credibility in this matter is reinforced by the fact that it is one of the very few countries which abandoned the nuclear path. I remember reading remarks by President Nazarbayev in which he stressed it was the best decision he had ever done for his young country. Kazakhstan's continued engagement in this regard has been demonstrated many times ever since. Let me mention the recent establishment of the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank. Not only does it constitute a major step towards promotion of nuclear safety, but it promotes transparency and builds confidence among peace loving nations."



It bears to remind that Poland will assume the UN Security Council's Presidency in May 2018.



In turn, Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, emphasized that it is fitting that Kazakhstan has called this important meeting. She said, "One of Kazakhstan's earliest decisions as an independent nation remains one of the most important moments in the history of non-proliferation. After the fall of the Soviet Union Kazakhstan voluntarily removed Soviet nuclear weapons from its territory and joined the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. By rejecting nuclear weapons President Nazarbayev set an example for the rest of the world. This action built confidence, it showed Kazakhstan's neighbors and the world that they were not a threat. Kazakhstan's action demonstrated they valued peace and stability in its relations with other countries. It was an unmistakable concrete expression of Kazakhstan's willingness and readiness to be a responsible member of the community of nations."



The British Foreign Office Minister for Asia and the Pacific Minister Mark Field warmly congratulated Kazakhstan on becoming the first Central Asian nation to steer and chair the Security Council.



"As has been pointed out, your historiс commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament is well-known. We welcome this important debate because our collective security and prosperity depend upon an effective global non-proliferation regime," he noted.



Olof Skoog, Sweden's Permanent Representative to the UN, added that by its decision to give up its nuclear weapons Kazakhstan has shown that the nuclear disarmament is indeed possible. He stressed that Kazakhstan's commitment to end nuclear testing deserves appreciation. "It is a priority shared by my country and all members of the European Union," Skoog said.