UN Security Council renews support for Afghanistan

KABUL. KAZINFORM The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members on Monday renewed their commitment and continued support to the war-ravaged Afghanistan, Anadolu reports.

The delegation of the UNSC visited the Afghan capital Kabul on Jan 13-15 after over 7 years.

It included representatives from all five permanent members -- China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- and ten non-permanent members from Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Peru, Poland and Sweden.

"In this meeting, matters of regional cooperation were discussed and it was pointed out that for stability in Afghanistan, pressure would be increased on Pakistan", the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

Kabul has long been blaming Pakistan for ‘imposing undeclared war' against Afghanistan, a charge discarded by Islamabad.

The communique added that besides the security matters, issues related to poppy cultivation, the democratic process and the anti-corruption measures were also discussed.

President Ashraf Ghani told the visiting UNSC members that Kabul's government's endeavors for growth in economic ties with Central Asia, China and Iran have yielded positive results.

"President Ghani pointed towards activities of terrorist groups, including Daesh, in Afghanistan and shared the examples and evidence about their motivation, activities, training, and support from abroad," the statement read.

For his part, Tadamichi Yamamoto, the secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, said "The Kabul Process" meeting planned for Feb. 1 offers an opportunity for regional cooperation and reaching a political settlement with the armed opposition.

"This chance must not be missed...I once again call on the Taliban to express a clear willingness to begin negotiations towards a political settlement, and to start the initial dialogue," he added.

The U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was also among the UNSC members, who traveled to Afghanistan.

Haley has consistently supported efforts to bolster international support and cooperation for peace and security in Afghanistan and the region, the U.S. Embassy noted in a statement.

Last month, the UNSC called for consolidating regional efforts for peace in Afghanistan. The UNSC on Dec. 21 deliberated upon threats to peace and security caused by terrorist acts in Afghanistan in line with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' latest report on the situation in the war-ravaged country.