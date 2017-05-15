UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting after North Korea launches missile

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in connection with the missile test carried out by North Korea this past weekend, Kazinform has learned from Lenta.ru.

The meeting is scheduled for May 16, according to diplomatic sources.



As a reminder, North Korea launched a missile of an unknown type on May 14. The missile fell in the Sea of Japan after flying about 700 kilometers, South Korean military sources reported.