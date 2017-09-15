UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on DPRK's latest missile launch

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the latest missile launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The Ethiopian delegation, which is the presidency of the Security Council for September, confirmed in a notice that the U.S. and Japanese delegations to the United Nations "request the Presidency to call urgent consultations."

The DPRK reportedly fired a missile that flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday.

The Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to impose sanctions on the DPRK over its nuclear test on Sept. 3 which violated the previous Security Council resolutions.

The sanctions resolution, the third Security Council action concerning Pyongyang in five weeks, curtailed the DPRK's oil supply by almost 30 percent and banned all of its textile exports worth 800 million U.S. dollars and remittances of DPRK laborers from abroad.

It was the ninth UN sanctions resolution adopted on the DPRK since 2006.