UN Security Council votes for resolution supporting global nuclear tests ban

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. UN Security Council has voted for a resolution in support of the early enforcement of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

Fourteen countries, including Russia, supported it. Egypt abstained.



The resolution urges all states that have neither signed nor ratified the treaty to put signatures to it without delay.



The resolution points out that in the first place this concerns the eight countries that possess nuclear weapons or the capability to make them - Egypt, Israel, India, Iran, China, North Korea, Pakistan and the United States. The CTBT can take effect only after all these countries have joined it.

Source: TASS">TASS