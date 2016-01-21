UN Security Council welcomes formation of Libyan new unity government

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM The UN Security Council on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of the formation of Libya's new unity government, while encouraging the House of Representatives to swiftly endorse the new government to tackle challenges facing the country.

On Tuesday, the Libyan presidential council announced the formation of the government of National Accord of Libya under a UN-backed plan.

The new government, headed by Fayez Al-Serraj, comprises 32 ministers and four deputies to the prime minister. It will assume its power after the House of Representatives' approval.



Hailing the announcement as an important step following the signing of the Libyan Political Agreement, the 15-nation Security Council expressed its support for the full implementation of the agreement, according to a statement.



To this end, the council said it looks forward to the House of Representatives endorsing the new government, and "stressed that the government of National Accord should be based in the capital Tripoli."



While stressing grave concerns about the growing terrorist threat in Libya, the Security Council also called on the new Libyan government to urgently focus on combating this menace, according to the statement.



Libya has been suffering severe political crises with two rival parliaments and governments, amid escalating violence and growing militant extremism.

The presidential council was formed under the UN-backed agreement signed by Libya's rival political parties on Dec. 17 in Morocco.



The agreement said that the council must name the government within 30 days after its signing. However, the council on Sunday postponed the announcement of the government in order to complete "further arrangements."