UN Special Envoy J.Sachs : Rational distribution of incomes enabled Kazakhstan to reduce poverty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Special Envoy, Director of the Earth Institute of the Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs says that Kazakhstan significantly decreased poverty level due to rational distribution of incomes.

The expert participated today in the session “In search for a new model” held within the Astana Economic Forum today. He noted that poverty level in Kazakhstan is lower than 5% which indicates a good progress.

“One of the approaches due to which Kazakhstan achieved that such a progress is distribution of incomes in the country, which remain at an enough equal level, compared to other countries,” he noted.

Jeffrey Sachs recommended Kazakhstan to pay more attention to the quality of education and healthcare.