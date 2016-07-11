UN: «The Kyrgyz Republic has the highest maternal mortality rate in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM In 1989, the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme recommended that 11 July be observed by the international community as World Population Day, a day to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues.

This year's theme is "Investing in teenage girls."



Teenage girls around the world face enormous challenges. Many are considered by their communities or parents to be ready for marriage and motherhood. Many are forced from school, damaging their future prospects. Even among girls who stay in school, access to basic information about their health, human rights and reproductive rights can be hard to come by, leaving them vulnerable to illness, injury and exploitation. These challenges are exacerbated among marginalized girls, such as members of ethnic minorities or those living in poverty or remote areas.



"Governments everywhere need to invest in teenage girls in ways that empower them to make important life decisions and equip them to one day earn a living, engage in the affairs of their communities and be on an equal footing with their male counterparts. Investments are needed to protect their health, including their sexual and reproductive health, to enable them to receive a quality education and to expand economic opportunities, including those for decent work. A teenage girl whose rights are respected and who is able to realize her full potential is a girl who is more likely to contribute to the economic and social progress of her community and nation," Dr. Babatunde Osotimehin, UNFPA Executive Director said in his message for World Population Day 2016, Kabar reported.



To date, the Kyrgyz Republic has the highest maternal mortality rate in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Among the factors responsible for this negative trend are the early marriage and early motherhood. According to statistical data of the CIS, Kyrgyzstan is on the second place among the CIS countries in the number of birth at the age of 15-19.



"If a teenage girl has the power, resources and information to make her own decisions in life, she can live up her potential and become a positive force for change her near environment, the community and the nation", executive representative of UNFPA in Kyrgyzstan Meder Omurzakov said.