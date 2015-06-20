UN to celebrate first-ever International Day of Yoga

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - The first-ever International Day of Yoga will be observed on June 21 with worldwide events in a bid to raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga, the UN said in a press briefing here Friday.

"Yoga offers a simple, accessible and inclusive means to promote physical and spiritual health and well-being. It promotes respect for one's fellow human beings and for the planet we share, " said UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in a message to mark the yoga day.

And yoga does not discriminate; to varying degrees, all people can practice, regardless of their relative strength, age or ability, Ban said.

A draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and enjoyed landslide support of other UN members countries. Then, on Dec. 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as International Yoga Day by resolution 69/131.

"On this first-ever International Day of Yoga, let us see the benefits of this practice in terms of individual well-being as well as our collective efforts to improve public health, promote peaceful relations and usher in a life of dignity for all," Ban said.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word "yoga" derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

This year's event will include statements by dignitaries and a demonstration of some simple Asanas (yoga poses) at the UN headquarters. The traditional celebration of the summer solstice, also on June 21, in New York's Times Square this year will include a celebration of the International Day of Yoga.

Source: Xinhua