UN to hold technical meeting over Syria in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The negotiations over Syrian issue in Astana have had good results, Special Envoy of the UN for Syria Staffan de Mistura told journalists after the briefing in the Security Council.

The positive moments, he noted, were participation of 13 opposition groups in the meeting and creation of the mechanism of bolstering ceasefire regime.

The Special Envoy informed that on February 6 in Astana there will take place a technical meeting to discuss the new mechanism. The UN will participate in the meeting, the UN News Center wrote.

Staffan de Mistura told that he had suggested the Council to postpone the intersyrian negotiations in Geneva from the 8th of February to the 20th. The invitations will be distributed on February 8.

"First, we want to give time for the initiative announced in Astana to be implemented and the ceasefire regime becomes stable. Secondly, we want to let the government delegation to seriously consider the necessary concessions and to be prepared for discussions. Taking into account constantly changing situation the opposition will get chance to develop a position to present in the negotiations" - Staffan de Mistura told.

The Special Envoy added that if the opposition doesn't form a delegation, he will use the right to select negotiators from among the armed groups.

As for the agenda, de Mistura highlighted three points: public administration, constitution and elections.