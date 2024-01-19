UN to pay Kazakhstan USD 1 mln annually for participation in its missions

Majilis deputy Aigul Kuspan shed light on the participation of Kazakhstani peacekeepers in the UN missions on the sidelines of the chamber's session on Friday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The deputy said the UN requires each contingent to provide the equipment and armament they need to participate in peacekeeping operations. It will take some 8 million US dollars to airlift equipment, including the Arlan armored vehicles, KAMAZ trucks, etc.

She stressed Kazakhstan has no aircraft to transport huge and heavy cargo.

Besides, the UN will pay Kazakh military wages and Kazakhstan some 1 million US dollars. The UN granted Kazakhstan a one-year mandate, probably it will be extended.

As Kazinform reported earlier, the UN granted Kazakhstan a mandate for an independent peacekeeping mission. The peacekeeping contingent of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan (reserve troops, staff officers, military observers, specialized units) of up to 430 people will be deployed for participation in the following UN missions: The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) (Syria-Israel), The United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) (Palestine-Israel), The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) (Sudan).