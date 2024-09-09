UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili commends holding of World Nomad Games in Astana

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the UNWTO delegation and its Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili for taking part in the opening ceremony and support for the 5th World Nomad Games, Akorda reports.

Head of State Tokayev pointed out that this large-scale international event will further strengthen the friendship between nations, promote the image of Kazakhstan and the rich cultural and historic heritage of the country.

The Kazakh President confirmed the country’s commitment to close cooperation with the Organization and expressed the readiness for joint initiatives in the field of tourism.

In his turn, Zurab Pololikashvili thanked the Kazakh leader for the warm reception and commended the level of holding of the World Nomad Games in Astana. According to him, such events provide broader opportunities to promote tourism and the country’s economy in general.

During the meeting, the promising directions for expanding partnership between Kazakhstan and the UN Tourism were discussed, with the practical steps towards increasing the country’s tourist attractiveness and enhancing its position in the international arena in the spotlight.