UN Under-Secretary-General invites Almaty mayor to attend conference on South-East Asia development

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Bauyrzhan Baibek - Mayor of Almaty has held a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General Shamshad Akhtar.

During the negotiations Dr. Shamshad Akhtar noted the importance of "Almaty - 2020" program development. The meeting focused on sustainable development.

According to her words, the world pays great attention to the development of large cities. "Smart City concept is rapidly popularized worldwide. At present South Korea is leading in building such cities. In the near future India will set up 100 smart cities. However, China has recently announced the establishment of 221 smart cities," said Shamshad Akhtar.

In addition, during the meeting UN Under-Secretary-General has invited Mr. Baibek to participate in the annual conference on sustainable development in South-East Asia which is to take place in Bangkok (Thailand).

In turn, Bauyrzhan Baibek recalled that in 2016 Almaty celebrates 1000th anniversary. It is worth noting that UNESCO has included the event into the organization's list of anniversaries.

At the end of the talks the sides have expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.