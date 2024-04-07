UN unveils exhibition in Astana, features inspiring stories of Kazakh citizens

The United Nations office in Kazakhstan unveiled the UN & Me exhibition on April 5 in Astana. The exhibition showcases 30 stories of ordinary Kazakh citizens whose fortitude and determination have made a significant contribution to the country's sustainable development, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent citing the UN Office in Kazakhstan.

Addressing the public at the opening, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey noted the importance of the exhibition.

“UN & Me is not just about the United Nations, it is about us, about every individual who contributes to the common good of the world. Exhibitions like this are crucial reminders of the incredible resilience and strength of the human spirit, inspiring us to continue working towards a more just, equitable, and sustainable world,” she said.

Michaela Friberg-Story addresses the opening of the exhibition on April 5 in Astana. Photo credit: UN in Kazakhstan

Among the heroes of the exhibition is Lyazzat Kaltayeva, deputy of the Senate, an upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, who works to protect the rights of people with disabilities. It also displays the story of a former refugee Yasamin studying to become a doctor with the support of the UN.

The audience at the opening of the exhibition. Photo credit: UN in Kazakhstan

One of the stories is of Assem Tazhiyeva, who is creating a real revolution with her social start-up, Ozim Platform, by providing important information for parents, including those with children with disabilities. Kuralai Bekenova, pioneer of the Y-PEER movement, advocating for gender equality and human rights, and Eldar Shibanov, who achieved significant success in cinema, also took part in the exhibition.

UN initiatives cover a wide range of issues, from increasing access to education and health care to promoting gender equality, economic empowerment, and human rights. In 2023, Kazakhstan adopted a number of key measures for sustainable development, including a Carbon Neutrality Strategy, a new Social Code, and improved protection of the rights of vulnerable groups. The UN provided advisory support and programs to promote these initiatives.

Photo credit: UN in Kazakhstan

For more than 30 years, the UN has supported various initiatives and projects in Kazakhstan, contributing to the development of society and improving the quality of life of its citizens. In 2023, together with partners, the UN provided support to Kazakhstan worth $33.3 million.