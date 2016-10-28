UN votes for nuclear weapons ban negotiations launch

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) First Committee voted to launch negotiations on a new treaty banning nuclear weapons, according to the UN press release.

"The Committee … considered a draft resolution on 'Taking forward multilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations' … which would have the Assembly reiterate that the universal objective of taking forward multilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations remains the achievement and maintenance of a world without nuclear weapons," the press release said on Thursday.



The draft resolution was approved by a 123-38 vote, with 16 abstentions, the press release said. Four out of five UN Security Council nuclear powers, namely Russia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, voted against the resolution, while China abstained. The resolution provides for negotiations on treaty to start in March next year and stresses deep concern about the possible terrible consequences of any use of nuclear weapons.



Source: Sputniknews