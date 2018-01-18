UN Women: Kazakhstan greatly contributes to protection of women

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan makes invaluable contribution to the global protection of women, UN Women Chief of Peace and Security Unit Paivi Kannisto told Kazinform

"We are very grateful to Kazakhstan for supporting our efforts in protection of rights and socio-economic empowerment of women as Kazakhstan's diplomacy makes a great contribution in this respect. We believe that the anti-nuclear efforts of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its pacifist stance will contribute to solving many international problems of the mankind including improving the status of women worldwide," she said.

Ms. Kannisto noted that UN Women attach importance to Kazakhstan's initiative and call upon the members of the world community to annually allocate 1% of the defense budget to the social and economic development of all countries of the world.

"We are looking forward to the nuclear non-proliferation thematic debate with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Moreover, Kazakhstan's emphasis on the problems of Afghanistan will make it possible to strengthen work in protecting the rights and improving the lives of the population in that country, including women," she summed up.

For reference:

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.

UN Women supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls worldwide.