UNA holds a virtual workshop to introduce Global Media Congress

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) holds next Monday, 1 August 2022 a virtual workshop for the benefit of its member news agencies to introduce the Global Media Congress, in cooperation with Emirate News Agency (WAM) and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), UNA reports.

The workshop aims at introducing this global event, which will be hosted by the UAE capital Abu Dhabi next November under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and with the participation of the elite of media industry both regional and international.

It also intended to review the opportunities available to member news agencies during the Congress, including reserving a space to participate in exhibitions, side meetings, participating in panel discussions, exchanging expertise and experiences with international media, signing cooperation agreements with these media, and participating in workshops.

«The Global Media Congress represents an opportunity to strengthen joint cooperation and build regional and international partnerships in a way that contributes to the achievement of progress and leadership in the media sector. In this framework, comes this workshop to explore the opportunities available in this regard to news agencies in the OIC member states,» said Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, WAM Director-General.

Al Rayssi stressed the keenness of media institutions in the UAE to share their experience in the fields of media, communication, and event management with their counterparts in Islamic countries and to advance cooperation with them.

For his part, UNA Acting Director-General, Mohammed Abd Rabbo Al-Yami indicated that the workshop comes within the framework of UNA keenness to enhance the involvement of Member News Agencies in such global media events in a way that contributes to the advancement of their performance and the upgrading of their tools by the exploration of cutting-edge digital platforms, artificial intelligence technologies, and innovation in media sector.

«The workshop also will be an opportunity to exchange ideas among member news agencies regarding the best ways to take advantage of this global event, which is the first of its kind in the region,» Al-Yami added, noting this need to make use of the Global Media Congress becomes more urgent in the light of the major changes that the sector media is witnessing and the need for news agencies to keep pace with these changes in order to retain their vital role as a reliable news source that is able to reach audience of different backgrounds and orientations.

He pointed out that the workshop will also highlight the efforts of WAM in organizing such huge media events.

It is worth noting that the themes of the «Global Media Congress» encompass several topics including digital communication, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology and creativity in the media sector, in addition to a number of specialized sessions in the fields of journalism, radio, television, the Internet, social media and global influencers. It will also provide an ideal platform for international companies seeking to enter the media industry markets in the Gulf, Middle East and North Africa regions .

The Congress will also witness the first edition of the conference accompanying the Global Media Congress during the period from 15-17 November 2022 under the slogan «Shaping the Future of the Media Industry». The conference is expected to attract great local, regional, and international attention with more than 30 prominent international speakers through 40 dialogue sessions.





Photo: richscatering.com







