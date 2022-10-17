UNA, IOFS Sign Memorandum of Cooperation

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) concluded on Sunday a memorandum of cooperation with the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) in order to enhance cooperation between the two bodies operating within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The memorandum was signed by UNA Acting Director-General Muhammad bin Abd Rabbo Al-Yami and the IOFS Director-General Yerlan Baidolet during the latter's visit to UNA's headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, UNA reports.

It is noteworthy that the IOFS is a specialized institution of the OIC concerned with promoting agricultural and rural development and food security in Islamic countries, with its headquarters in Astana, Kazakhstan.





