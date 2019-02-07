UNA making photo exhibition in OIC festival in Cairo

JEDDAH.KAZINFORM - The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) is participating in the first Festival of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which kicked off Tuesday in Egypt's capital Cairo under the theme of "One Nation, A Diversity of Cultures ... Palestine in The Heart", Kazinform reports.

UNA's participation in this festival, which aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and acquaintance among the peoples of the Islamic world, features the establishment of the first photo exhibition for news agencies of the OIC member states.

UNA Director General Issa Khaireh Robleh said the member news agencies are participating with more than 220 different photos that give visitors a general perception about the social and economic life as well as the cultural, tourist and urban features of the participating countries. The pictures also show the most important historical stages that these countries have undergone since ancient time up to the present.

Participants in the photo exhibition include national news agencies of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Palestine, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Bahrain, Algeria, Morocco Pakistan, Tunisia, Togo, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Côte d'Ivoire, Lebanon, Mauritania, Indonesia, Malaysia, Niger, and Yemen.

The five-day OIC festival, which also aims to promote openness to Muslim communities in non-member states, is a popular demonstration of the various cultures in the Islamic world. It involves cultural and artistic activities, in addition to intellectual seminars to be staged in multiple venues across Cairo.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at the Grand Theatre of the Cairo Opera House where a number of eminent Muslim figures, who have influenced the Islamic world, will be honored, as an additional pioneering initiative to be embraced by the OIC festival.

The list of the personalities to be honored comprises Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Nizar bin Obaid Madani (2005-2018), First Lady of Burkina Faso Sika Bella Kaboré, Grand Mufti of the Caucasus Haji Allahshükür Hummat Pashazade, and Egyptian poet Farouk Jweideh.