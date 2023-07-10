UNA to hold workshop on Global Media Congress

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) is set to host a virtual workshop for news agencies introducing the Global Media Congress on Thursday (13 July 2023), in cooperation with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), UNA-OIC reports.

The workshop will aim to present the event in its second edition, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi on 14-16 November 2023, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, with the attendance of regional and international media industry pioneers.

The workshop will also highlight available opportunities for news agencies participating in the congress, including how to book a space for exhibitions and side events.

UNA Director-General Mohammed Al Yami said the workshop is part of the union's keenness to promote engagement among member news agencies during international media events, which will help to promote their performance and update their tools.

The workshop, the first event of its kind in the region, will also provide an opportunity for member news agencies to exchange ideas, especially amidst the rapid developments in the media sector.

Al Yami said the workshop will also highlight the efforts of member news agencies, most notably WAM, and their significant efforts in organizing similar major media events.

The Global Media Congress, in its second edition, focuses on three themes: environmental media, education in the field of media and innovation, and sports media.

After a successful launch edition, this year's event will play an even more significant role in facilitating business connections globally and fostering brand reinvention in the new media landscape.

It is noteworthy that the first edition of the GMC was held during the period 15-17 November 2022 and witnessed a wide turnout from major media institutions and organizations around the world, with the participation of more than 1,600 media professionals and 141 countries and the presence of more than 13,556 visitors.