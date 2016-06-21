UNAIDS ready to continue bilateral coop with Kazakhstan in healthcare issues - M.Sidibé

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has met today with the UN Under-Secretary General, UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibé in the Ukimet Uyi.

Karim Massimov greeted Michel Sidibé and expressed gratitude for the support to our country and assistance in prevention and treatment of the HIV / AIDS and in epidemiological surveillance issues.

In turn, M. Sidibé noted effective work of Kazakhstan in fighting the AIDS epidemic and expressed readiness to continue bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare.