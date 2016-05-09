EN
    10:00, 09 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Unbeaten Kanat Islam grabbed his 21st win in professional ring

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s unbeaten super welterweight Kanat Islam (20-0, 17-KOs) , WBA Fedelatin and WBA FideCaribe champion, had a bout vs. Columbian Juan De Angel in Lakeland, Florida, the U.S., today, May 9.

    In the sixth round, Islam defeated his opponent with a technical KO.

    This is the 21st victory of our boxer in the professional ring, 18 of which ended with technical KOs, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

