ASTANA. KAZINFORM Montreal hosted a boxing event, where Kazakh boxer Batyr Jukembayev (previously 9-0, 8 KOs) competed, according to Sports.kz. His opponent was Mexico's Jose Emilio Perea (24-8, 15 KOs).

The 8-round light welterweight fight ended up with Jukembayev's win.

As a result, the undefeated Kazakh boxer claimed the tenth professional victory, whereas Perea lost in the ninth fight in his career.