Unbeaten Kazakh men’s ice hockey team to face U.S. at 2023 FISU Winter Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The unbeaten men’s ice hockey team of Kazakhstan will hold today its final group stage match at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games, and their rival is the U.S. team, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The U.S.-Kazakhstan match will take place January 18 at 08:20 Astana time.

The team has previously overwhelmed South Korea (5:1), Hungary (9:1), Great Britain (15:1) and Slovakia (4:0) and scored 12 points.

The teams’ standing is as following:

Kazakhstan – 12 points (4 matches)

Slovakia – 9 points (4 matches)

U.S. – 6 points (3 matches)

Hungary – 6 points (4 matches)

South Korea – 0 point (3 matches)

Great Britain – 0 point (4 matches)