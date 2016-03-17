EN
    08:23, 17 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Undefeated “Kazakh Warrior” to return to ring March 25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22-year-old China-based Kazakh boxer Elkhat Nigmetola, whose nickname is "Kazakh Warrior" (6-0-1, 1 KO) will hold his next fight at the professional ring in Shanghai (China) March 25.

    His opponent is 20-year-old local boxer Jiyang Gao (3-1-1, 1 KO).

    The fight will be held in bantamweight category (53-5 kg), Sports.kz says.

    Recall that Nigmetola is a countryman of Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam (20-0, 17КО). Both were born in Altay (China).

