Undefeated “Kazakh Warrior” to return to ring March 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22-year-old China-based Kazakh boxer Elkhat Nigmetola, whose nickname is "Kazakh Warrior" (6-0-1, 1 KO) will hold his next fight at the professional ring in Shanghai (China) March 25.

His opponent is 20-year-old local boxer Jiyang Gao (3-1-1, 1 KO).

The fight will be held in bantamweight category (53-5 kg), Sports.kz says.

Recall that Nigmetola is a countryman of Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam (20-0, 17КО). Both were born in Altay (China).