Undefeated Nurzat Sabirov KOs Hungarian fighter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Nurzat Sabirov (9-0, 8 KOs) had his tenth professional fight. The bout took place at the boxing event in Thetford Mines, Canada, Sports.kz reports.

Sabirov faced off with unbeaten Laszlo Toth of Hungary (7-0, 6 KOs).



The super middleweight fight ended with the Kazakh fighter's win with a knockout in blow in a stomach at the beginning of the second round. Thus, Nurzat Sabirov extended his winning streak as it is his tenth victory, while Laszlo Toth suffered the first defeat in his career.