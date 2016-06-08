EN
    14:12, 08 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Undercover Lyft with Shaquille O'Neal (VIDEO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This video's been really hot since its release. Yes, Shaq goes undercover. Can you recognize a star? Check out this funny video.

     

