Underground jolts registered in 426 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 11 at 09:36:35 the Network of Seismic Stations of Kazakhstan registered an earthquake.

"The epicenter of the earthquake is located in 426 km southwest from Almaty in the territory of China. The power class of the earthquake is 9.7. Magnitude equaled MPV 4.0. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.57 °n.l. 75.28 ° e.l. The depth is 10 km. Perceptibility data (per MSK-64 scale): N/A", - the message said.