Undiscovered Kazakhstan photo exhibition unveiled in Paris

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Undiscovered Kazakhstan photo exhibition was unveiled at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation.

The event is dated to the 1000th anniversary of Almaty city.



The exhibition, supported by the foundation in 2012, consists of rare photos of Kazakhstani landscape and reflects the spirit of many-sided Kazakh cultural heritage. It familiarizes guests of the exhibition with little known corners of Kazakhstan's vast territory.



The photos made by a group of young enthusiasts, who had received a grant from the foundation, depict astonishing diversity of Kazakhstan's nature.



Organizers of the exhibition say the main goal of the project is to promote Kazakhstan's culture and history. After showcasing the photo exhibition in Hungary, Georgia, China, Russia, South Korea and the U.S., they finally brought it to France to celebrate the 1000th anniversary of the Kazakh cultural capital - Almaty.