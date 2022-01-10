EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:56, 10 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Undoubtedly peacekeeping forces to be withdrawn from Kazakhstan, Putin

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The peacekeeping forces will be undoubtedly withdrawn from Kazakhstan,» Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, said at today’s extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

    He noted that the threat to Kazakhstan’s statehood is trigged off not by spontaneous protects actions against the gas prices but by destructive internal and external forces that took advantage of the situation.

    Putin stressed that the peacekeeping forces would be undoubtedly withdrawn from Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Russia CSTO Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!