UNDP greatly contributes to reforms in Kazakhstan - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received today Cihan Sultanoğlu, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (RBEC) of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Senate's press service reports.

During the meeting Mr. Tokayev congratulated Ms Sultanoğlu on the UNDP's 50th anniversary. "The United Nations Development Program plays the core role in ensuring sustainable human development, eradication of poverty, employment rehabilitation, improvement of education system and environmental protection worldwide. For the past 23 years the UNDP has greatly contributed to the reforms and transformation in Kazakhstan," the Speaker of the Kazakh Senate said.

He also expressed hope that results of the UNDP's activity and prospects of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals through 2030 will be discussed at a special session within the framework of the Astana Economic Forum.

Mr. Tokayev also held a meeting with Petko Draganov, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia and the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

The sides discussed the UN activity in the region, the issues of economic cooperation, counteraction to transnational threats and the preparations for the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.