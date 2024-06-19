EN
    12:50, 19 June 2024 | GMT +6

    UNDP highly appreciates Kazakhstan's achievements in social sector digitalization

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova had a meeting with the Resident Representative of the UN Development Program in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The sides noted high level of the Kazakhstan-UNDP cooperation and joint action plans. A number of mutually beneficial projects has been implemented within more than 30 years of collaboration, the press service of the Kazakh Government says.

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Katarzyna Wawiernia expressed interest in strengthening the cooperation with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan on improvement of inclusive environment, rehabilitation and habilitation of persons with disabilities. She also presented a number of propositions on development of digitalization of healthcare and creative industry sectors.

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Tamara Duissenova expressed readiness to consider the measures proposed and set tasks to the relevant ministries. The Vice Prime Minister also pointed out Kazakhstan’s commitment to the UN SDGs till 2030.

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    It was noted that the UNDP highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s achievements in social sphere digitalization.

    Tamara Duissenova was awarded the UNDP Leader of the Year in Digitalization certificate

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
