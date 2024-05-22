UNDP hosts national conference on HIV/AIDS

On May 21, a National SCALE Dialogue took place in Astana, representing an important step towards coordinated measures in response to HIV/AIDS in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing UNDP.

This event, backed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its two-year SCALE initiative, brought together key stakeholders to address the pressing issues and legal barriers hindering effective HIV/AIDS response in the country. This dialogue is particularly focused on addressing the legal and access barriers that hinder the provision and uptake of services related to HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

According to the Kazakh Scientific Center of Dermatology and Infectious Diseases, at the end of 2023, more than 30,000 people were living with HIV in Kazakhstan. In 2023, 4,044 new cases were reported, 75 percent (3,071) of which were among the working population aged 15-49 years.

Participants examined current epidemiological data and discussed the challenges and opportunities in implementing effective programs. Approaches to decriminalizing legal norms affecting people living with HIV/AIDS were explored, and effective plans were formulated to enhance the involvement of governmental partners, non-governmental organizations, and key population groups, targeted by HIV/AIDS programmes.

As a global initiative, SCALE covers four countries in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Ukraine. A key component of SCALE is the "Law and Access" grants program, which serves as an investment in building the capacity of local organizations who know their communities' needs best. Over the past two years, eight organizations in the region, including two in Kazakhstan, have received grants to advance these goals.

As the dialogue concluded, the participants expressed optimism that such forums would continue to catalyze positive change, reinforcing Kazakhstan's commitment to improving health outcomes and integrating comprehensive, inclusive strategies in its healthcare system.