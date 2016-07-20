UNDP, Kazakh Government implement emissions abatement project in country’s 15 cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UNDP and Kazakhstan Government plan to launch an emissions abatement project in 15 cities of the country, according to Advisor to the UNDP Permanent Representative in Kazakhstan Irina Goryunova.

“The UNDP together with the Kazakh Government is implementing now a project named ‘Sustainable Cities for Low Carbon Development’ aimed at development and holding activities in various sectors of city economy which will help reduce carbon emissions and improve people’s lives,” said Goryunova.

The project was launched this year and will cover 15 cities.

“The work has already started in 6 cities – Shymkent, Taraz, Temirtau, Aktobe, Kostanay and Lisakovsk. The project focuses on development of public transport, heat-, water- and electricity supply as well as waste management,” she added.