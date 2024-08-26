UNDP supports Mongolia’s initiative to hold the World Women’s Forum

Chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia Amarbayasgalan Dashzegve received Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Kanni Wignaraja on August 25, 2024, MONTSAME reports.

At the meeting, Chairman Amarbayasgalan expressed gratitude to the UNDP for supporting Mongolia’s initiative to hold the World Women’s Forum from the beginning and actively cooperating in its organization. The Speaker emphasized that the UN, particularly the Development Programme is a reliable partner, that has been cooperating with Mongolia for 60 years, greatly supporting Mongolian social and economic development. Speaker Amarbayasgalan expressed the country's readiness to further cooperate actively and comprehensively in various directions such as healthcare, education, climate change, natural resource management, and good governance, as well as achieving Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring gender equality.

Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja noted that she learned the good practices of herders and herders' cooperatives and actions for climate change reduction and adaptation when she worked in Khovd, Zavkhan, Dornod, and Sukhbaatar aimags to get acquainted with the ongoing programs and projects in Mongolia. Director Kanni Wignaraja also mentioned that she met with women Members of the State Great Khural and exchanged views on introducing good international practices in ensuring gender equality in rural areas. the UNDP Regional Bureau Director expressed the intention to cooperate in energy reform besides further supporting the increase of women's participation in cooperatives and decision-making.

The two parties exchanged views on enhancing relations between Mongolia and the UNDP with new content and cooperating comprehensively.