UNDP to focus on introduction of green economy in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UNDP will focus on introduction of green economy while implementing projects in Kazakhstan, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Munkhtuya Altangerel revealed at the press conference at the Central Communications Service on Wednesday.

"Since 1993 we've implemented over 190 projects in various spheres worth approximately $200 million," Ms Altangerel said at the press conference.



In her words, the UNDP recently adopted the Partnership Framework for Development, Kazakhstan for 2016-2020. "It is safe to say that over 50% of our new projects will be focused on green economy," Ms Altangerel noted.



She added that there are pilot projects on energy efficiency in housing and public utilities sector in the cities of Karaganda, Astana, Kyzylorda and Aktau.