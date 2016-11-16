UNDP to support green energy development in South Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - "Green" economy Projects will be in priority in cooperation of the South-Kazakhstan region and the UNDP, Kazinform informs.

Akim of South-Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuymebayev and UN Permanent Representative in Kazakhstan Norimas Shimomur spoke about cooperation issues today. The parties discussed development of "green" economy in the region, environmental protection, regional cooperation, territorial development and effective management. In each of these directions in the region certain work is carried out, the head of the region said. In the sphere of alternative energy sources out of 27 offered projects 10 were selected and are under implementation.

"In the sphere of energy saving and increase of energy efficiency between the Ministry for Investments and Development, the region akimat and JSC Shymkent-Cement a tripartite agreement has been signed. We have calculated that it will allow to lower energy consumption by 15% within 5 years", - akim Zhanseit Tuymebayev told in the meeting.

The UNDP and RoK Government projects on environmental protection have been successfully implemented in several regions: East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions. Shymkent is luckier because here it is planned to implement a five-year project.

"Shymkent is one of the pilot cities. We are going to work on projects in infrastructure, housing and communal services, power and transport during the next five years. We are ready to assist in their development and implementation", - Norimas Shimomur told.

The UNDP delegates also visited the center of craftmanship and participated in the youth forum "Program of Volunteers of the UN".