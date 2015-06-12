Unemployment at 5% level in Kazakhstan in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The unemployment level was at the 5% level in Kazakhstan in May, the press service of the statistics committee of the Ministry of the National Economy of Kazakhstan informs.

"The number of unemployed people made 453 thousand people in May. The unemployment was at the 5% level of the number of economically active people. The number of people registered in the employment agencies as unemployed made 63.1 thousand people as of the end of May 2015. This is 0.7% of the economically active population," the statement reads.