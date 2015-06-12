EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 12 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Unemployment at 5% level in Kazakhstan in May

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The unemployment level was at the 5% level in Kazakhstan in May, the press service of the statistics committee of the Ministry of the National Economy of Kazakhstan informs.

    "The number of unemployed people made 453 thousand people in May. The unemployment was at the 5% level of the number of economically active people. The number of people registered in the employment agencies as unemployed made 63.1 thousand people as of the end of May 2015. This is 0.7% of the economically active population," the statement reads.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Statistics Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!