Unemployment decreases in Kyrgyzstan

The number of unemployed people registered with the state employment service in search of work as of April 1, 2024 amounted to 84 thousand people, according to the material of the National Statistical Committee, Kabar reports.

According to the document, the figure is 15% less compared to the same date last year, of which 61.7 thousand people are registered unemployed, or 17.3% less.

Of the total number of registered unemployed, 44.7% were women.

The level of registered unemployment in the total labor force was 2.3%.