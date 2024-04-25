EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:37, 25 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Unemployment decreases in Kyrgyzstan

    Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The number of unemployed people registered with the state employment service in search of work as of April 1, 2024 amounted to 84 thousand people, according to the material of the National Statistical Committee, Kabar reports.

    According to the document, the figure is 15% less compared to the same date last year, of which 61.7 thousand people are registered unemployed, or 17.3% less.

    Of the total number of registered unemployed, 44.7% were women.

    The level of registered unemployment in the total labor force was 2.3%.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Society
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!