Unemployment decreasing in Kyrgyzstan

The unemployment rate is on decline in Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

In Kyrgyzstan, the number of registered unemployed in the employment services has decreased by 17,620 people compared to last year, the Ministry of Labor of the republic reported.

Thus, there are currently 81,453 unemployed citizens registered with the services throughout the country.

One of the main tasks of the services to promote employment is to provide assistance in finding a job. Since the beginning of the year, more than 6.3 thousand people have been employed, 5.8 thousand people have been sent to paid public works.