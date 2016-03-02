Unemployment in Eurozone made 10.3%

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Unemployment rate in Eurozone in January lowered by 10.3%, while in December 2015 it was 10.4%, a report of the Eurostat reads, Kazinform learnt.

In general, unemployment in EU made 8.9% having reduced by 9% compared to the previous month.

The number of unemployed people in EU in the reporting period made 21,789,000, in Eurozone – 16,647,000.

The lowest unemployment level is observed in Germany (4.3%0, Czech Republic (4.5%), in Malta (5.1%) and in Great Britain (5.1%).

The highest unemployment rate is recorded in Greece (24.6%) and in Spain (20.5%).