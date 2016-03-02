EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 02 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Unemployment in Eurozone made 10.3%

    None
    None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Unemployment rate in Eurozone in January lowered by 10.3%, while in December 2015 it was 10.4%, a report of the Eurostat reads, Kazinform learnt.

    In general, unemployment in EU made 8.9% having reduced by 9% compared to the previous month.

    The number of unemployed people in EU in the reporting period made 21,789,000, in Eurozone – 16,647,000.

    The lowest unemployment level is observed in Germany (4.3%0, Czech Republic (4.5%), in Malta (5.1%) and in Great Britain (5.1%).

    The highest unemployment rate is recorded in Greece (24.6%) and in Spain (20.5%).

    Tags:
    Economy EU World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!